A road will be closed for two weekends while work to install a crossing continues.

Remedial work for the toucan crossing at Wootton Road at the junction with Low Road, South Lynn, is planned for Saturday and Sunday, November 29 and 30 and again on Saturday, December 6 - weather permitting.

A spokesperson for Norfolk County Council said: “To ensure the safety of both the workforce and the public, the works will be carried out under lane closures and designated safety zones on Wootton Road.

Road works are set to continue as remedial crossing work takes place at Lynn

“These measures are designed to allow safe working while minimising disruption at the junction.”

The work is being funded by the Government via the Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plans Funding Stream and will be carried out by the council’s contractors.