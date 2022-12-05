Concerns over traffic issues caused by a hospital’s new car park could be solved by road improvements, council officials have said.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn has submitted plans to the borough council to demolish its Inspire Centre building, next to the main entrance, for the first phase of a multi-storey car park to be built on its site.

The plans were discussed at a meeting of West Norfolk Council’s King’s Lynn area consultative committee, at which Labour councillor Sandra Collop said: “I have concerns about where it’s going to be situated.

“From what I can gather, the main entrance people go into now is still going to be there, and I think if people are filtering into the car park there’s going to be a back-up of traffic.

“Is that not going to cause a lot of congestion in that entrance?”

An officer said that while the county council’s highways department had not yet commented on the plans, improvements had already been proposed to the road running through the hospital, which would see it widened.

“Their [the QEH’s] assumption is that there isn’t going to be backing up onto the [Gayton] Road,” she said.