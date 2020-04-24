After creating some road markings thanking the NHS, a Lynn man said he was left feeling “choked up” by the response from hospital staff.

Richard Wareham, director of Road Art on Gaskell Way, said he was already refreshing the original road markings at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, but then proceeded to create some special designs for staff.

He completed the design this morning with a total of two markings at the hospital thanking NHS staff and telling people to “stay safe” and “keep safe”.