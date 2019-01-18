Road safety shows provide learning with laughter for West Norfolk pupils

Norfolk entertainer Olly Day has visited schools in Lynn and Gaywood to perform his road safety shows.

The performer is pictured with Gaywood Primary School pupils during his visit to the school on Wednesday.

Olly Day's Magic Road Safety Show at Gaywood Primary School. (6569058)

Mr Day, whose shows encompass learning and laughter, was then on hand at Eastgate Primary School in Lynn yesterday.

After performing to the Key Stage 1 pupils in the morning, Mr Day then did the same for Key Stage 2 pupils in the afternoon.

He will be travelling as far as Hunstanton and Wisbech as well as Terrington St Clement next week.

The shows, which are in conjunction with the county council’s Road Safety Partnership, are being performed six times a week.

Mr Day, who has been visiting schools for 27 years, said: “Ten children are involved every week in an accident in Norfolk so this is why we visit. Children came up to me after the show to talk about accidents they had been in.” MLNF-19AF01063