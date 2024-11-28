King’s Lynn’s Millfleet cordoned off while emergency services respond to concerns for safety incident at Hillington Square
Published: 17:00, 28 November 2024
Police have closed a road in Lynn as they are responding to reports of concerns for safety in the area.
Officers were called to an address at Hillington Square just before 3pm following reports of the incident.
Emergency services, also including paramedics and firefighters, are still at the scene.
Millfleet Road is cordoned off, and according to AA Traffic, congestion is building up around the area.