Police have closed a road in Lynn as they are responding to reports of concerns for safety in the area.

Officers were called to an address at Hillington Square just before 3pm following reports of the incident.

Emergency services, also including paramedics and firefighters, are still at the scene.

Police have blocked off Millfleet in Lynn while they deal with a concern for safety

Millfleet Road is cordoned off, and according to AA Traffic, congestion is building up around the area.