King’s Lynn’s Millfleet cordoned off while emergency services respond to concerns for safety incident at Hillington Square

By Molly Nicholas
Published: 17:00, 28 November 2024

Police have closed a road in Lynn as they are responding to reports of concerns for safety in the area.

Officers were called to an address at Hillington Square just before 3pm following reports of the incident.

Emergency services, also including paramedics and firefighters, are still at the scene.

Police have blocked off Millfleet in Lynn while they deal with a concern for safety
Millfleet Road is cordoned off, and according to AA Traffic, congestion is building up around the area.

