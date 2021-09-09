Further roadworks are set to take place near a West Norfolk sugar factory later this month.

Five nights of repairs are set to shut a section of the B1160 near Wissington from Monday, September 20, in a £70,000 project.

Norfolk County Council officials say the scheme will enhance the route near the British Sugar plant following works earlier this year.

Roadworks will take place near to British Sugar's Wissington sugar factory

The new works will close a section of the B1160 from the junction of West Dereham Road to a point 1.6km north of the sugar beet factory.

But the council said that, following discussions with the sugar beet factory, the overnight closures will run from 7pm to an earlier than usual finish time of 5am to help reduce any disruption.

The road will remain open during the day with temporary traffic lights in place to protect any unfinished surfaces.

A fully signed official diversion route will be in place during the works. There will be access to businesses and properties within the road closure area, though officials warn some delays may be unavoidable.