Wootton Road in Gaywood, King’s Lynn was closed after reports of assault
Published: 13:57, 21 August 2023
A road was closed after an incident last night that saw a man taken to hospital.
Police were called to Wootton Road in Gaywood at 10.26pm yesterday following reports of an assault.
The road was shut off while officers attended the scene – with one man, aged in his 30s, taken to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.
Witnesses reported an armed police response in the area at the time.
Officers’ enquiries into the matter are ongoing.