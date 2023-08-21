A road was closed after an incident last night that saw a man taken to hospital.

Police were called to Wootton Road in Gaywood at 10.26pm yesterday following reports of an assault.

The road was shut off while officers attended the scene – with one man, aged in his 30s, taken to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Police attended Wootton Road in Gaywood after reports of an assault last night. Picture: iStock

Witnesses reported an armed police response in the area at the time.

Officers’ enquiries into the matter are ongoing.