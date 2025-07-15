A road is set to remain closed after a car crashed into a home over the weekend.

Emergency services were called to Loke Road in North Lynn in the early hours of Sunday morning after the vehicle collided with a bungalow.

Police shut the street between the roundabout and Gaywood Road while the scene was made safe, but Norfolk County Council’s highways department has now said it “cannot be opened until the building is confirmed as secure”.

A car crashed into the house on Loke Road in the early hours of Sunday morning. Picture: Google Maps

Fire and ambulance crews attended at the time alongside search and rescue teams, but there were no serious injuries.

A county council spokesperson said: “Site investigations are currently ongoing.”