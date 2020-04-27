Home   News   Article

Roads closed after suspect item found on King's Lynn industrial estate

By Allister Webb

Published: 17:10, 27 April 2020
 | Updated: 17:48, 27 April 2020

Emergency crews have been called to Lynn's Hardwick industrial estate this afternoon following the discovery of what police have described as an "unknown item."

The suspect object was found on Oldmedow Road at around 4.15pm today and surrounding roads have been blocked, with only limited access being allowed.

Police say the restrictions have been put in place as a safety precaution, while it is established exactly what the item is.

