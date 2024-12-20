Potholes and the condition of the county’s road are hotbed of discussion for most towns and villages and news that Norfolk is to receive more than £56 million for urgent repairs has been welcomed.

Today (Friday) the government announced funding allocations for local authorities across England which can be used from April 2025 on roads most need of repair, and to deliver immediate fixes for communities and raise living standards across every area of the country.

Norfolk County Council said the news comes just a few weeks after the county took the top spot for the second year in a row in the National Highways and Transport (NHT) survey on roads and transport. People from across the county gave Norfolk the highest (above average) score in satisfaction with the condition of the highways, the council said.

Pothole picture by James Mackenzie

In welcoming the extra funding, Graham Plant, cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, said: “Norfolk’s allocation of more than £56 million from the government is very welcome news and is around £15 million more than we were expected thanks to the additional funding being invested. We’re ambitious for Norfolk and this money will support us in continuing our proactive approach to highways maintenance which aims to prevent potholes from forming across our highways.

“It also means we have more to spend on resurfacing cycleways and footpaths along with repairing bridges and delivering more drainage improvement schemes to reduce the impact and severity of flooding.”

The county said more than 5,300 potholes have been fixed across Norfolk since April 2024 and of those 99 per cent were repaired by its contractors within the agreed response times.

The government said roads in the East of England have been plagued by potholes for too long and it is investing to boost infrastructure as part of its Plan for Change . The funding for Norfolk is part of a record £244 million investment to fill potholes and repair roads.

It comes as figures from the RAC show drivers encounter an average of six potholes per mile in England and Wales, and the cost of pothole damage to vehicles is around £500 on average, with more severe repairs costing considerably more. According to the AA, fixing potholes is a priority for 96 per cent of drivers.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “Potholes have plagued motorists for far too long, but today’s record investment will start to reverse a decade of decline on our country’s roads.

“Millions will drive home for Christmas today, but too many will have to endure an obstacle course to reach their loved ones. Potholes damage cars, and make pedestrians and cyclists less safe. We are investing £1.6bn to fix up to seven million more potholes next year.

“This government is firmly on the side of drivers. Every area of England will get extra cash to tackle this problem once and for all. We have gone beyond our manifesto commitment to back motorists and help raise living standards in every part of the country.”

The government has also said at least 50 per cent of surplus lane rental funds will be reinvested into highways maintenance, so that even more roads can be improved. Lane rental schemes allow local highway authorities to charge companies for the time that street and road works occupy the road.

RAC head of policy Simon Williams said: “This is the biggest one-off road maintenance funding settlement councils in England have ever been given, so we have high hopes it’s the turning point that ends the degradation of our roads and finally delivers fit-for-purpose, smooth surfaces for drivers and all other road users. “

Edmund King, AA president, said: “Drivers and riders across England will be pleased to see this significant cash injection into smoothing out the local road network. With most journeys starting and ending on local roads, it is vital to restore the structural integrity of the streets we live on.

“We urge councils to focus on permanent and innovative repairs rather than adopting a ‘patch and run’ approach. Better maintenance of the road network is the number one concern of drivers as damage costs a fortune and potholes can be fatal for those on two wheels.

“Clamping down on poor works carried out by utilities companies and overrunning roadworks is sorely needed, and we are pleased to see action being taken here. Widening lane rental approval to local mayors should reduce red tape, and we hope it means more roads can be opened in first class condition.”

The message to motorists in Norfolk is if you see a pothole – don’t assume someone else has reported it. Report it by completing an online form: https://www.norfolk.gov.uk/potholes