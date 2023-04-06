All main travel routes around Lynn's Hardwick roundabout have reopened following a serious crash yesterday.

Police were called to reports of the collision between two cars at 2.36pm yesterday (Wednesday), with fire and ambulance services also rushing to the scene.

Details on those involved have yet to be released, although the Lynn News has contacted Norfolk Police for an update.

The crash happened at the Hardwick roundabout in Lynn yesterday evening

The A47, A149 and A10 were all affected, with the A47 eastbound exit slip road being closed altogether. It reopened last night after police investigations.

The incident caused traffic pandemonium throughout Lynn, with nearly all roads out of the town gridlocked.

It took one driver more than 45 minutes to travel from Tuesday Market Place to Saturday Market Place, while another travelled 0.8 miles in one hour when trying to drive home after work.

Traffic was gridlocked in the Tuesday Market Place in the hours following the incident

More updates will be published when released by police.