Roads were closed off and flood gates were shut as high tides rolled into town on Monday evening.

The Environment Agency issued flood alerts for Hunstanton, Heacham and Lynn - specifically West Lynn and The Wash frontage.

High spring tides combined with strong winds resulted in higher tide levels than usual.

Flood gates at the South Quay were closed off by Environment Agency figures, while roads leading to it were also shut.

Drivers who had parked along the quay had been urged to move their vehicles by West Norfolk Council due to the risk of water flowing over it.

High tides were particularly noticeable in South Lynn, with water edging close to the river bank along the Fen Rivers Way footpath.

Today, the Environment Agency has issued flood warnings for Hunstanton - with the flood gates along the promenade to be closed again - and the Heacham coast.

Flooding is possible between 6.45pm and 8.45pm this evening.

A borough council spokesperson said: “Our resorts team will be closing the 17 flood gates along the promenade in Hunstanton this afternoon.

“It's strongly advised to avoid the promenade during this time.”

