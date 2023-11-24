All roads surrounding Lynn’s Hardwick Roundabout have been reopened following an incident this morning.

Police urged drivers to avoid the area at 10.12am, due to what was described as an “ongoing incident”.

They said the roads surrounding the roundabout, which connects motorists to the A47, the A10 and the A149, were closed.

A stock image of Lynn’s Hardwick Roundabout

National Highways said the A47 was closed in both directions between the A1122 at Swaffham and the A148 at Lynn due to a police-led incident.

At around 1pm, Norfolk Police and National Highways confirmed that all road closures had been lifted.

It is understood that emergency services – including an air ambulance – had attended the scene due to safety concerns.

National Highways said, in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter): “Residual delays have cleared and traffic is flowing freely.”