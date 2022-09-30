With energy bills high on everyone’s priorities this autumn, West Norfolk Council is holding a series of roadshows to help people make sure they don’t pay more than they need to stay warm.

The ‘Beat your Bills’ roadshows will be held in Hunstanton, Downham and Lynn.

The council’s cabinet member for people and communities, Cllr Sam Sandell, said: “The cost of living will affect many this winter and we will do all we can to help.

“There are many schemes that will help people, for example for homeowners on low

incomes there are grants that can pay for insulation to make the property more energy efficient, and we can help people to apply for these.

“We can give hints and tips to keep energy bills down – by making just a few simple changes at home people can save hundreds of pounds.”

Hunstanton: Today (Friday, September 30) at The Spinney 9am-5pm

Downham: Friday, October 7 on the market place 9am-5pm

Lynn: Friday, October 14 on the High Street next to Boots 9am-5pm