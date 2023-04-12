Roadshows to help West Norfolk residents "beat their bills" are back, visiting 10 venues in the area over the next few months.

Starting in Downham this Friday, the borough council's 'Beat Your Bills' roadshows are back and this year, instead of concentrating mainly on energy efficiency, will be offering help on all aspects of cost of living.

This will include information about how to access benefits, grants, discounts, save money and more.

Beat your Bills

Mark Whitmore, assistant director for health, wellbeing and public protection, said: “We know that the cost of living has affected many people over the winter, with prices going up across the board.

“But help is available and we want to make sure people know what they are entitled to and how to get it.

“We have been doing a lot of work over the colder months to make sure people have information about how to get the support they need.

“Now that spring is here and people are getting out and about more, we are continuing that work with our roadshows to make sure people have every opportunity to find out what we can do for them.”

The roadshows will be held across the borough on the following dates:

Downham (market place) – Friday, April 14, 9am-4pm

Lynn (High Street next to Boots) – Friday, April 21, 9am-4pm

Hunstanton (Spinney) – Friday, April 28, 9am-4pm

Castle Acre (Stocks Green) – Friday, May 12, 9am-4pm

Terrington St Clement (Churchgate Way car park) – Friday, May 26, 9am-4pm

Snettisham (marketplace) – Friday, June 9, 9am-4pm

Feltwell (village fete) – Saturday, June 17, 10am-3pm

Shouldham (village green) – Friday, July 21, 9am-4pm

South Creake (village hall car park) – Friday, August 11, 9am-4pm

Grimston (Hudson Fen recreation ground/park) – Friday, August 25, 9am-4pm

At each event there will be staff on hand to answer questions and give information on a range of cost of living subjects, including energy bills, rent problems, general money worries, grants, benefits and advice on how to reduce costs.