Roadworks to partly shut major King’s Lynn road junction tonight

Roadworks will partially close Lynn’s Hardwick roundabout for two nights, beginning tonight, officials have confirmed.

Highways England says the eastbound exit slip road and the western side of the roundabout will be shut between 8pm this evening and 6am tomorrow morning for resurfacing.

The agency says drivers will be diverted west along the A47 to turn around at the Pullover roundabout, before being directed along Nar Ouse Way and Hardwick Road back to the interchange.

Further work will then take place from 8pm on Thursday to 6am on Friday, when only the slip road will be closed. The rest of the interchange will remain open during that period.

The work coincides with overnight closures of the A47 between the Hardwick roundabout and the junction with the A1122 near Swaffham.

Repairs also also being made to the A149 at Old Hunstanton, where the road is being closed between 9am and 4pm each day until the work is complete, which is expected to be next week.