A West Norfolk rock band, who were previously played on BBC Music Introducing, are releasing a single to raise funds for the NHS.

The Extons, who hail from Terrington St Clement, have recorded the song called ‘DANCEBOY (Something To Believe In)’ which will launch on Wednesday, May 27.

Although the song was written last year by vocalist Will Barnes, the band thought it would be an appropriate time to release the song for a good cause.