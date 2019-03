It was an out of this world experience for year 3 pupils at Howard Junior School in Gaywood yesterday when rocket enthusiast and teacher Rod Stevenson paid them a visit.

Mr Stevenson, of Space School, talked to the youngsters about space, which is part of their topic and inspired them to go for space and STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) careers.

Rocket designer Rod Stevenson pays a vist to Howard Junior School. Picture: SUBMITTED (7988534)

Picture: SUBMITTED.