A Lynn auction house is set to put a rockstar's art collection under the hammer next month.

Anglia Car Auctions (ACA) will be selling Chris Rea's artworks, entitled 'La Passione' and inspired by his passion for Ferrari and its history.

Officials at the auction house, based in Beveridge Way, say this is a "once in a lifetime" chance to buy the one-off collection from the 'Driving Home for Christmas' and 'The Road to Hell' hit-maker, with each piece of art offered at no reserve.

The collection of 68 pieces will be auctioned by ACA in its classic sale held on Saturday, November 5 and Sunday, November 6.

ACA owner Lyn George said: “We are thrilled to have been trusted with the sale of such a unique collection by Chris Rea.

"He is the motorist's musician and we share his passion for cars. The pieces are striking and are sure to attract a lot of attention from motoring, art and music fans alike.”

Having sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, Chris Rea is also a motorsport enthusiast.

His Italian-born father, who owned an ice cream factory in Middlesbrough, took him to see Grand Prix races at Monza and follow the Mille Miglia, where Rea witnessed Sir Stirling Moss winning the world’s most gruelling road race in 1955.

These images of heroic deeds have stayed with Rea throughout his life, eventually materialising in his 1996 film ‘La Passione’, which centred on a young boy’s fascination about his idol, the charismatic Grand Prix driver Wolfgang Von Tripps, who was killed in his sharknose Ferrari 156 at the Monza Grand Prix in 1961.

Following on from the film, Rea turned to the medium of painting as an expression of his passion for motorsport.

Using paints and pigments acquired in Florence, Rea applies these to board and canvas, often using found material to layer and build the surface.

In the majority of these works, the artwork is purposely sealed with a multi-layered glaze or encapsulated in a heavy framework.

The 'La Passione' collection will be available to be viewed at ACA in Lynn by appointment or at the classic car viewing days of Thursday, November 3 and Friday, November 4, before the sale over the following two days.

For more information or to enquire about the collection, visit www.angliacarauctions.co.uk