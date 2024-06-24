A rogue roofer has been jailed for offences across Norfolk which he committed after being released from prison following similar crimes.

Lynn man Wesley Theobald was prosecuted after an investigation by Norfolk County Council’s Trading Standards team following complaints from members of the public.

Residents living in Norwich, Dereham and Ashill were all victims of Theobald, with one losing more than £40,000 for roofing work that was never carried out.

Wesley Theobald was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on Friday

Earlier this year, Theobald pleaded guilty to a string of new charges - including breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order which was handed to him during a previous sentencing in 2022.

The latest charges related to him failing to provide customers with written contract details, failing to provide written and dated receipts, and failing to ensure money paid by customers was paid into a defined business bank account.

He also pleaded guilty to fraud by failing to disclose to customers that he had been previously declared bankrupt and giving a false business address.

Theobald then subsequently admitted three allegations of theft, for taking payment for roofing works that he did not carry out.

Sophie Leney, the head of the county council’s Trading Standards team, said: “We would like to thank the complainants for coming forward and assisting with important evidence in this case. It is vital that rogue traders like Mr Theobald are prosecuted.

“Despite previous convictions resulting in custodial sentences, Mr Theobald continued to take money from customers for materials and work that was not completed.

“He also failed to comply with a Criminal Behaviour Order, imposed as a result of those previous offences.

"We hope that this latest sentence reinforces the message that Norfolk Trading Standards will continue to bring action against those who commit such crimes.”

Theobald was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on Friday.

He was handed four years in custody for each of nine fraud act offences to run concurrently, but was granted a 25% reduction in his sentence for early admissions.

He was also sentenced to a total of 16 ½ years in custody for the other ten offences, also to run concurrently.

His total concurrent sentence means he will therefore spend three years behind bars.

The Criminal Behaviour Order, with no end date specified, remains in place.