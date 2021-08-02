Roll up, roll up! Business organisation brings the circus to King's Lynn

A business group has kicked off its Summer Street Spectacular programme by bringing a taste of the circus right into the heart of Lynn.

The programme, organised through the BID organisation Discover King's Lynn, began yesterday with performances and parades from the Norwich-based Lost In Translation circus group.

The parade was led by a walking baby elephant puppet, named Pablo, as well as a range of cabaret and solo acts.

The group will be a regular fixture in the centre of Lynn during August with further performances due to take place each Wednesday throughout the month, beginning this week.

There will also be further shows by other performers on the next two Sundays, August 8 and 15. All the events are taking place between 11am and 3pm.

The programme comes as Discover King's Lynn continues the process of developing plans which it hopes will enable it to go on working for another five years.

The group published outline proposals, and held consultation sessions with town centre traders, last month, as part of the requirement for a fresh vote to be held on whether the scheme should continue beyond its initial five year term.

The BID's current term is due to end next March.

