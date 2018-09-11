Roll up, roll up! Youngsters enjoy day at circus

Youngsters from Swaffham head off on the Lions-organised trip to Yarmouth's circus (4060873)

Youngsters from the Swaffham area have enjoyed a trip to the circus thanks to the support of a charity group.

The town’s Lions group organises the annual visit to Yarmouth as part of a regional initiative by the movement.

Some of the 16 people from Swaffham who took part in this year’s event are pictured above before their departure for the coast.

The party initially headed to Yarmouth’s racecourse, where they were entertained by a clown, before enjoying the performance. Picture submitted