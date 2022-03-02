Roof props at King's Lynn hospital 'doubled in months', bosses admit

The dire state of West Norfolk's hospital has been highlighted by figures showing the number of temporary props stopping its ceiling from collapsing has more than doubled in four months.

Some 470 steel and timber support beams have now been installed across King’s Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital – up from 213 at the start of November 2021.

The figure comes just days before an expected announcement from the Department of Health on whether the QEH will be longlisted to become one of eight new hospitals built in England.

King's Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (46385426)

The issue was again highlighted in a report by the trust's chairman, Professor Steve Barnett, to its board, who met yesterday.

He wrote: “We believe we are the most propped hospital in the country.”

He explained that the hospital is currently in the process of installing “failsafe” props across its estate, “to reduce the risk of plank failures and to maximise safety”.

The current state of the QEH roof, held up by steel beams (47329399)

The chairman wrote: “This number [470] of steel and timber support props has increased substantially because the installation of failsafes has been completed in a large internal corridor that links the first floor with the ground floor of the hospital – which is used as the evacuation route for the hospital in an emergency.”

He added that the cost of fitting the entire hospital with failsafe beams would cost almost £200 million.

“We estimate it will cost £190m in total to install failsafes across all of the buildings and we are discussing the funding needs in detail with our regional colleagues at NHS England and Improvement so that we are doing all we can to maximise the safety and compliance of the current hospital.”

A new £12.5m endoscopy unit being built on the hospital’s grounds – expected to open in the spring – will create space to enable further failsafe supports to be installed across the first floor of the main hospital on a rolling basis.

One of the modules arrives at the QEH. (54735081)

The QEH was last month informed by the Care Quality Commission that it had been brought out of special measures – and it was rated “good” in the categories of being a “well-led”, “caring” and “effective” hospital.

Its overall “inadequate” rating, which it had held since 2018, was replaced with a “requires improvement” rating.