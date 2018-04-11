Roof-raising success at Docking Village Hall fair

A village hall in West Norfolk is nearing its target to buy a new roof, thanks to its dedicated fundraising team.

More than £700 was raised at Docking Village Hall’s spring fair on Saturday, when members put on Easter egg hunts, tombolas, raffles and games.

Docking Village Hall Spring fair. Pictured FLtoR Grace Richardson.9heacham Guides) Sue Tmeunisson. Janet Hughes.

Village hall committee chairman Matthew Todd said: “We raised £730 at our spring fair. All together, we have raised around £40,000 and we need £68,000 to complete our roof appeal.

“It was a fantastic day and we had a great turn out. There was a couple hundred people who came along to support us.”

Mr Todd said villagers can support their appeal by getting involved in their Sponsor A Tile programme. Those who take part in this progamme will have their name inscribed onto a tile.

He added: “We only started our fundraising in October and so I would say we are doing quite well. We are hoping to have our new roof on this year, that would be wonderful.”

Docking Village Hall Spring Fair. FLtoR Charlie Leverett. Alfie Rix. Su Rix. Billy Sutherland.

To find out more about the village hall’s roof appeal as well as their upcoming events, visit their website at www.dockingvillagehall.com/events.html.