Rotarians bring Bollywood glamour to Swaffham

Hundreds of pounds were raised for the fight to combat polio during a Bollywood-themed evening hosted by the Swaffham Rotary Club on Saturday night.

More than 60 guests, some of whom are pictured above, attended the event at the Assembly Rooms, which included an Indian meal followed by Bollywood entertainment organised by Jaya Dance of Dereham.

Guests were also able to join in traditional dancing after some special instruction.

A total of £600 was raised during the evening for the Rotary movement’s End Polio Now campaign, which will attract a grant of double that amount from the Belinda & Bill Gates Foundation.

Club president Bill Muir thanked everyone who attended and to those who had made donations toward the event.