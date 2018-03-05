Rotarians help out King’s Lynn hospital’s Wheely Big Appeal with donation

A charitable organisation in Lynn has donated funds to the town’s hospital, enabling them to purchase two new indoor wheelchairs.

The Priory Rotary Club of King’s Lynn has presented Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital officials with a cheque for £1,600 towards the hospital’s ‘Wheely Big Appeal’.

The club raised the money throughout the year, and donated £800 which was matched by their own charity The Rotary Foundation, who were able to raise the total donation figure to £1,600.

Throughout the year, the club holds multiple fundraising activities such as golf days, Easter egg trails, bingo evenings and fundraising collections.

Ken Banks, the president of Priory Rotary Club, said: “It’s always great to support our local community and this is a great cause.

“I tried one of the chairs out and they are very comfortable, it felt like the Rolls Royce of wheelchairs!”

Laurence Morlaàs, hospital fundraising executive, said: “It is fantastic to receive the support of the Priory Rotary Club.

“Their efforts equate to the purchase of two wheelchairs which will be of great use to our patients, enabling them to have greater freedom within the hospital to move around wards, attend clinics or to use our onsite facilities.”

With 10 further chairs still required, there is still time to offer your support to the appeal by visiting the fundraising page www.justgiving.com/fundraising/qehkl-wheelybigappeal.

Alternatively, send a cheque by making it payable to ‘Wheely Big Appeal’, The Queen Elizabeth Hospital King’s Lynn, Gayton Road, King’s Lynn, PE30 4ET.

Individuals, local companies, organisations and groups are also able to sponsor wheelchairs and have their name, company details and logo displayed on the chair.

This sponsorship can be for a whole chair (£800), half a chair (£400) or simply one of the chair’s four wheels.