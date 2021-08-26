Trinity Rotary Club installed its two new presidents for the coming year in a handover at Middleton Hall Golf club.

This year, along with almost everything else, has been affected by the pandemic and the handover of the president's position had been delayed until the members could get together again after lifting of restrictions on gatherings.

The other difference is that the position was shared last year and that will continue this year.

Peter Harris (left), hands over the chain of office to Ernie Foreman (centre) and John Thorpe.

Peter Harris and Ernie Foreman carried out the role between them up until August. Peter handed over to John Thorpe and Ernie is staying for a further year.

Ernie said: “With not being able to meet and conducting our meetings by Zoom only, I felt I wanted to do another year when we could meet socially and carry out our fundraising and charitable work. We will, however, continue to use Zoom for half our meetings which saves time, travel and costs.”

John commented: “The Club did manage to raise some money and kept up our support of the community during the year and we hope to be a lot more active this year. We are collecting for the Haiti earthquake disaster, for example, to send shelter boxes for those who have lost their homes and we will be doing Santa’s Sleigh for Christmas and helping local charities such as the Purfleet Trust.”

Any person interested in joining the club and helping in the community as well as having some fun should contact Malcolm Wood on 07710 762588 or www.trinityrotarykingslynn.co.uk .