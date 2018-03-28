Rotarians lead campaign to clean up Snettisham beach

Groups of school children have joined Rotarians to help clear pollution from a stretch of West Norfolk’s coastline.

Members of Lynn’s Trinity Rotary Club were out in force combing a mile-long section of the beach at Snettisham on Sunday.

They were joined by pupils from Springwood High School and the King Edward VII Academy, who are members of their junior interact section.

The group was collecting the masses of flotsam thrown up by the sea and which is polluting the seas around this part of the coastline.

And borough mayor Carol Bower was also there to support the effort, along with her husband Simon.

She said: “This work is so important. That’s why also do clean-ups in Hunstanton where I live.”

The work was done in response to the damage caused by today’s throwaway society.

Trinity member John Thorpe said: “Important to us is what is happening in the world at the moment.

“We’ve jumped on the bandwagon, if you like, but we are doing our little bit in our little area to collect some of it.”

The clean-up included a research project to identify the types of rubbish swirling in this part of the North Sea.

A 100 metre length of the beach got particular attention and everything collected there will be sent to the Marine Conservation Society for analysis.