Rotarians offer festive cheer for Young Carers

Razz the Clown with Auntie Pearl had children enthralled during a Christmas Party organised by the Rotary Club of King’s Lynn.

The event was held at the West Norfolk Rugby Club for 34 youngsters from King’s Lynn Young Carers and the West Norfolk Young Carers.

The festivities included a tea party, games and Raz the Clown which kept them all entertained until the big event of the appearance of Father Christmas who handed out presents to each child, together with animal shaped balloons.

In recent years, the Rotary Club has provided a party for the children, as well as offering financial and practical help. Picture: submitted