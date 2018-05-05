Rotarians push the boat out for King’s Lynn Sea Scouts

The Rotary Club of King’s Lynn has presented a cheque for £3,100 to allow King’s Lynn Sea Scouts to buy an additional rowing boat in order that more Cadets have the opportunity to get on the water.

Whilst TS Vancouver already has a boat, the number of cadets able to use it at any one time was limited.

The new boat will accommodate eight cadets, which will double the present number of youngsters who can get on the water.

Lynn historian and Rotarian, Dr Paul Richards has maintained a close connection with TS Vancouver and it was he who informed the club of the Sea Scout’s need.

Community services chairman, Steve Roberts, recommended that Rotary should provide a significant amount of money to make the purchase of a new rowing boat possible, and it was he who presented the cheque to the Sea Scout’s President, Paul Bland, recommending that the Rotary Club should visit to witness the launch.

Dr Paul Richards is pictured, far left, with Steve Roberts, Paul Bland and vice-president, Pip Rippengill.