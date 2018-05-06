Rotarians renew support for Swaffham centre’s vital care work

The work of a Swaffham day care centre has been boosted by donations worth nearly £3,000 from a town charity group.

Officials from the town’s Rotary Club visited the Merle Boddy Centre last Tuesday to hand over a cheque for £900 towards internal redecoration and furnishings.

That support followed an earlier contribution of £225, which was made available for decorating materials, following a donation of £1,700 to supply three rise and fall armchairs.

The donations were made by the club’s community and vocational committee to help support the centre’s ongoing work with people affected by mental health issues including dementia and other disabilities in Swaffham and the surrounding area.

This month marks the 30th anniversary of the opening of the building by the town’s then MP, Baroness Shephard.

Centre manager Georgie Bell said she was delighted with the work that has been carried out.

She said: “It has improved the building so much. The centre is a very happy place.”

Club president Bill Muir said: “The Rotary club is so pleased to be associated with this very worthwhile and active centre.

“I am sure the community and vocational team will always look carefully at other requests for support.”