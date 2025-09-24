A passionate speech about wildlife and a project involving young people was delivered to Rotarians by a special guest speaker.

West Norfolk Mayor Cllr Andy Bullen spoke at a recent meeting of the Rotary Club of Lynn at its new regular venue, The Crown and Mitre on the town’s Ferry Street.

A club spokesperson said Cllr Bullen spoke passionately about measures to protect wildlife in West Norfolk and especially ones to halt the decline in certain bird and bat species due to lost nesting sites.

West Norfolk Mayor Cllr Andy Bullen, left, receiving cheques from Rotary president James Lee

He spoke about the provision of bird and bat boxes in cemeteries and buildings, the addition of swift bricks in houses by certain builders and the expansion of wild gardens and areas of open space, the spokesperson said.

During his visit, the mayor was presented with two cheques each for £250. These were for the RNLI, which his mother, the late Margaret Bullen, had supported over many years, and The Swan Youth Project in Downham which provides a range of educational, social and emotional support.