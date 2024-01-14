Two West Norfolk rotary clubs are joining forces to extend their annual Swimarathon charity event.

Lynn’s Priory Rotary and Hunstanton and District Rotary clubs are holding the events which both take place on February 10, at St James Pool in Lynn and the Oasis Pool in Hunstanton.

The Swimarathon involves teams of up to six swimming against each other in relays, for as many lengths of the pool as they can in their 55-minute slot.

Priory Rotary King's Lynn Swimarathon at St James pool held last year. Picture: Adam Fairbrother

It is open to all ages and abilities, and entry is free. The clubs say their aim is for the swimmers to have fun while raising money for charities by obtaining sponsorship for their efforts.

Teams can be from schools, businesses, charities, youth organisations, sports clubs, families or just groups of friends.

In 2023 the Swimarathon raised more than £14,000 and supported a wide range of charities. Organisers are hoping to exceed this total in 2024.

Companies are also encouraged to get involved by either signing up to sponsor the event or entering teams to take part.

For more information, visit the rotary club’s website.

The clubs say that entries are already coming in, and anyone who would like to enter a team should make contact as soon as possible to book their chosen time slot.