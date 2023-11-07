A group of rotary clubs who have prided themselves on providing dictionaries to school children across West Norfolk have handed out another batch of the books to youngsters.

Lynn Priory Rotary has teamed up with Lynn Trinity and Downham Rotaries to give the dictionaries to Year 4 pupils.

They will be distributing 200 dictionaries to children in 12 primary schools.

Priory President Paul Batterham and Elizabeth Eagling with Head Teacher Jennie Wildsmith-Garton presenting the dictionaries to the Year 4 pupils

In their most recent visit, the books were handed out to pupils at Holly Meadows Primary School in Pott Row.

Head teacher Jennie Wildsmith-Garton thanked Priory President Paul Batterham for the donation.