Rotary club brings Santa tour to Downham Market

Youngsters in Downham were treated to a visit from Father Christmas and his elves this week, as Downham Rotary Club kicked off their Santa Tours of the town.

Members of the Rotary Club accompanied Santa’s sleigh on its voyage around the streets of the ‘Herb estate’ on Tuesday evening to meet children and hear of their Christmas wishes.

Downham Rotary Santa's Sleigh Visit in Downham Market Kayleigh Lipscomb 8 with Santa

The tour was also due to visit other residential areas of the town on Wednesday and Thursday.

Santa and his sleigh are set to make their final stop at Bennett Street and connected roads this evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.