A donation will “help enhance the comfort of patients and families” at the end-of-life unit at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Swaffham Rotary Club raised the money through various events, which will be used to purchase items suggested by families who have used the Peddars Way Unit, which opened last year.

This includes footstools and other small additions that will ensure each of the five en-suite rooms feels more homely and practical.

Charles Howard-Vyse, Swaffham Rotary Club president, handing over £500 donation to the staff of the QEH Peddars Way end-of-life unit. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

These enhancements aim to create a more comfortable and calming environment for patients and their loved ones as they enter the last days of their lives.

Rotary Club president Charles Howard-Vyse recently visited the unit to see how the donation will be used.

The gift holds personal significance for him following the passing of both his father-in-law and mother-in-law at the hospital.

He said: “The care Roger received was exceptional, but had Peddars Way been available, it would have offered our family a peaceful, private space to spend those final moments together.

“Supporting this project is an honour. It will give families the environment they need to say goodbye with dignity and love.”

The group from Swaffham recently held a golf tournament, raising £500 for You Are Not Alone (YANA), a rural and agricultural mental health charity.

Emma Clark, consultant nurse for palliative care at The QEH, said: “We are so thankful for this donation from the Rotary Club of Swaffham.

“It will help us create a more welcoming space where families can find some comfort during an incredibly emotional time.

“Our work is a privilege, and contributions like this make a tangible difference.”

Samantha Taylor, charity manager at The QEH, added: “This kind gift from the Rotary Club will help us provide those thoughtful touches that mean so much and make the unit as comforting as possible.”

Reporting by Theo Bradford