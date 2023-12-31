A Lynn rotary club has said it is “delighted” to carry on working with Lynn’s Night Shelter with its recent donation of a “much needed” washing machine.

Lynn’s Priory Rotary Club has used money raised from their Swimarathon back in February to purchase the washing machine with the help of a contribution made from Ian Cooper and the team at Cooper and Elms.

It comes after the night shelter launched an appeal earlier this year after the Government turned down its bid for vital money.

Lucy McKitterick, director at the Night Shelter, said: “Thank you so much to Cooper and Elms and to our friends at Priory Rotary for the gift of the Night Shelter’s new washing machine.

“It was pressed into service almost immediately and has been a great help with looking after our guests.

“It’s always really encouraging to have the support of local groups and businesses for our work, the Night Shelter is here this winter thanks to the generosity of our local community and we’re so pleased you have been able to offer such practical help.”

Eddie West-Burnham, for Priory Rotary's Satellite Group, said: "We recognise how challenging it is for voluntary organisations at this time of year when demand is high and the need of service users and residents is profound.

“Once again, this is a great example of Rotary working with local businesses to support a project in the town and we are grateful to Cooper and Elms for their help with this."

Cooper and Elms is an independent electrical retailer who has previously provided the night shelter with a washing machine several years ago.

Ian Cooper added: “It was a pleasure to assist Priory Rotary and once again support the King's Lynn Night Shelter with the invaluable work they do in our community.”