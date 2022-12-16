A line of trees has been planted in South Wootton organised by the Priory Rotary Club.

South Wootton in Bloom helped out with the project to plant the trees on a footpath on Nursery Lane to Wootton Park along the edge of a field donated by Hopkins Homes to the parish council in association with a recent housing development.

The project was funded by a grant from the Branching Out Fund run by the Tree Council and consisted of 10 trees about three to four metres tall and including whitebeam, hornbeam, field maple and red maple

Rotary leader Richard High supervising the tree planting

Children from North Wootton Primary School helped and Rotarian Richard High said: “The trees will make an important contribution to the character of this new public space.”