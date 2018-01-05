Rotary Club of King’s Lynn raises £4,500 for charity

Trinity Rotary Club of Lynn has raised £4,500 for charity from their Rotary Santa Sleigh Campaign.

Their campaign saw Father Christmas visiting all major stores in Lynn to “enable every child to see and speak to him”.

Organiser John Taylor said: “The stores we visited could not have been more helpful and we hope they as well as shoppers enjoyed the carols and Santa and his sleigh.

“We would like to thank Asda South Wootton, twice, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s Hardwick, The Range, and Tesco at Gaywood and Hardwick for having Santa.”

Father Christmas was acting as a reminded of the magic of Christmas, giving out chocolates to adults and children.

President of Trinity Rotary Club of Lynn, Adrian Parker said: “The club have had a great time hosting Santa and his musical sleigh in King’s Lynn and it was lovely to see the delight on children’s faces and grown-ups enjoy him as well.

“The public have been incredibly generous and we will be helping local charities such as the Purfleet Trust for the homeless, the mental health charity One-to-One Project and West Norfolk Befriending who combat loneliness.

“My thanks go to all who helped with the hosting and organisation of the Santa and his sleigh.”

For more information about the Trinity Rotary Club of Lynn’s upcoming events, visit www.rotary-ribi.org/clubs/homepage.php?ClubID=482

Pictured above, Clive Williams, John Thorpe, Lawrence Appleton, Mick Cozens handing out chocolates at Sainsbury’s Hardwick Industrial Estate.

MLNF17PM12093