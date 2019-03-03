Rotary Club of King's Lynn supports student's trip to Sri Lanka

The Rotary Club of King’s Lynn has responded to a request for support from Daisy Lee, 22, who is travelling to Sri Lanka as part of a degree course in clinical psychology, by presenting her with a cheque for £300.

Club president Pip Rippengill gave her the money at a meeting at Stuart House Hotel in Lynn.

Daisy Lee receiving a cheque for £300 from Rotary Club President, Pip Rippengill. (7481935)

Daisy told the meeting: “I am going on a four-week volunteering placement to Sri Lanka in March, to promote positive mental health, immerse myself in a different culture and learn how clinical psychology is put into practise in Sri Lanka.

“This experience will provide me with valuable work experience for my future career, broadening my horizons, allowing me to bring back valuable skills that one day I may be able to put into practise in the UK.”