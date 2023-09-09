A Lynn-based charitable club has supported a trip to an adventure park for dozens of families.

Lynn’s Priory Rotary Club subsidised the trip, organised by the Community Shop on the Fairstead estate, to BeWILDerwood at Hoveton near Norwich.

A spokesperson for the Rotary club said: “The community shop, run by Emma Brock, does a tremendous job helping the local community, and one of the highlights is an annual coach trip for local children and their families.”

Lynn's Priory Rotary Club supported a trip to BeWILDerwood for Fairstead families, organised by the Community Shop

This year, two coaches with around 50 children and 40 adults set off on August 30 for a day out at BeWILDerwood.

The trip was subsidised by a generous donation from Lynn Priory Rotary Club, thanks to funding accessed from the Rotary partnership with national charity Kids Out.

Emma said: ”The kids have been eagerly looking forward to this day out. It is a great opportunity for the families, especially those that have no transport.

“The Rotary contribution has made a significant difference, reducing the cost of the trip and enabling more families to go on this adventure.”