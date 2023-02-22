Members of all the three Lynn Rotary Clubs collected money on Saturday for those affected by the devastating earthquakes in southern Turkey and northern Syria.

People in Lynn town centre generously supported the appeal and £937 was raised on the day, with a further £360 received since, making nearly £1,300 in total.

The money is to be sent to ShelterBox UK which provides help wherever natural disasters strike. The contents of the shelter boxes vary depending on the kind of need but are likely to include family-sized tents, blankets, ground sheets and mattresses, tools, solar lights, water containers and water-purifying kits, cooking sets and even pens and crayons for the children.

Michael Pellizzaro and Geoff Cheney collecting in Lynn (62586646)

Ken and Theresa Banks collecting for Syria and Turkey (62586650)

Each of the Rotary Clubs has also purchased one or more Shelter boxes which cost about £600. Should anyone else like to make a donation, contact Michael Walker via the Rotary Club of King’s Lynn website: www.rotary-ribi.org/clubs/contact.php?ClubID=482