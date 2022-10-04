Rotary clubs are delivering a big boost to youngsters by handing out nearly 1,000 illustrated dictionaries.

Lynn's three rotary clubs dish out the helpful books every year, with 950 primary school children benefitting this year.

Rotary members hope the dictionaries can help with reading and writing - and that teachers continue to use them to boost learning.

Ernie Foreman and Bob Foster with Gaywood Primary School pupils

Holycross Primary School was one of 33 in the area to receive them when the scheme rolled out last week.

A spokesman from the school said: “It was fantastic to see our pupils so excited to receive their beautiful dictionaries this morning.

"We are extremely grateful to the rotary club for their generosity. The children will be able to use their dictionaries to support their learning at home as well as enable the children to broaden their vocabulary.”

Ernie Foreman and Bob Foster delivered dictionaries to Howard Junior School pupils

The dictionaries comprise 1,000 illustrations, 10,000 entries and 20,000 definitions printed in full colour on 288 pages - with the paper derived from a sustainable forest.

Pupils' names are inscribed on the inside of their own books.

Billy Overton, a Year 3 teacher and Neil Mindham, executive head teacher at Gaywood Primary School, were also delighted to receive the books.

In a joint statement, they said: “I just wanted to say thank you for the dictionaries, the children were really excited and pleased to receive them and have been leafing through the pages all morning.

"We use them regularly in class and children of all abilities find them helpful in their work. With our knowledge-based curriculum, there is a focus in knowing and using the correct subject related vocabulary so the dictionaries will prove to be really useful.”

Mr Mindham added: "Can I re-iterate and say a huge thank you for you (the rotary club) and your colleagues for the fantastic work you do in fundraising and organising for our children to get such lovely dictionaries. It is very much appreciated by us, our students and their families."

Bob Foster, a member of Trinity Rotary, is pleased at the reception to the hand-outs this year.

He said “The dictionaries are being given out now and over the next few weeks. They are free to the children and we just ask the schools to make a small contribution of £1 per book, the rest of the cost being met by the rotary clubs.

"The dictionaries are specially designed for young children to use and it is very pleasing to hear the teachers comments and how they find them useful.

"The object, of course, is to help with their reading and they have been demonstrated to improve literacy levels as well as general knowledge."

Any person interested in joining any of the rotary clubs has been encouraged to contact Malcolm Wood on 07710 762588 or www.trinityrotarykingslynn.co.uk