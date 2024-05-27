A school in Lynn has received donations of books for its children.

For some years now, the three Rotary clubs in Lynn have donated copies of the Usborne Illustrated Dictionaries to children in local primary schools.

The Rotary clubs - Rotary of King’s Lynn, Priory and Trinity - normally provide 300 dictionaries to Year 5 children.

Some of the Whitefriars Year 5 and Year 6 pupils with their dictionaries

When the scheme started more than ten years ago, they were given to children in Year 6 but because they are so useful the teachers suggested Year 5 would be better as the children would have them for two years before they transferred to secondary schools.

It is not always possible to do this and recently the club donated 109 dictionaries to Years 5 and 6 pupils at Whitefriars School in Lynn.

They were presented in a special assembly by Michael Pellizzaro and Michael Walker on behalf of the Rotary clubs.