A Rotary group has donated more than 100 blankets to a foodbank in a bid to help keep people warm this winter.

Members of the Lynn Priory Rotary Satellite Group dropped off a total of 112 blankets to Lynn’s Foodbank who were looking for donations of warm items.

Members of the Rotary group have shown their concern for people in the community during the winter months, as the group made a purchase of 100 blankets from Wilko in Lynn’s town centre, with the store itself adding 12 more free of charge.

King's Lynn Foodbank were presented with blankets from King's Lynn Priory Rotary Club. Pictured: Fran Rumberlow, Rob Colwell, Martin Collins, Steve Rumberlow, Johnathan Holmes (President Priory Rotary) and Helen Gilbert (King's Lynn Foodbank)

Satellite group leader Mark Collins said: “As a Rotary group we have donated to the foodbank before, but when we heard of the possible need for brand new blankets this winter, we decided to try and make it happen.

“With colder weather expected in the coming weeks, we knew we had to act fast. We are grateful to our main Priory Rotary Club for matching the funding we secured to help as many people in Lynn as possible.”

Rotary member Rob Colwell added: “We set ourselves an aim of over 100 blankets and I would like to thank Wilko in town for generously donating from their ‘community fund’, for us to obtain a further 12 blankets towards the goal.

“I have also donated money from my councillor allowance, as my charity of the month.”

With the ongoing cost of living crisis and the war in Ukraine, the Rotary group wanted to do its bit to help the most vulnerable who will struggle in winter.

Helen Gilbert, project manager of Lynn foodbank said: “During the first week in November we have seen a 67% increase in the number of people coming to us for help, in comparison to the same week in 2021.

“Without the generous support of the local community, the foodbank would not be able to support so many people in need.

“We are very thankful to the Rotary Club and to Wilko for their donation of blankets which will help so many who are struggling as the weather is turning colder now.”

Lynn Priory Rotary Club’s Satellite Group is looking for new members and welcomes anybody to join.

The group meets once a month on a Monday evening for a drink and chat about how the group can help local people.

For more information on how to join, contact Mark Collins by emailing: mark

jcollins@talktalk.net

For more details about Lynn Foodbank, visit kings

lynn.foodbank.org.uk, email info@kingslynn.foodbank.org.uk or call 07582 558143.