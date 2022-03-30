Rotary King's Lynn raises £900 in one day for Ukrainian refugees
In recent weeks businesses and individuals across West Norfolk have turned their hand to raising money for those on the front line in Ukraine.
The Rotary Club in Lynn have been collecting for the Ukrainian refugees in the centre of town.
The team managed to raise £900 in one day from donations.
The Rotary Club have said: "For the past few weeks members of the public have given generously to a large number of appeals – on TV, in supermarkets and other stores, in banks and to a number of local initiatives, including that by Malcolm Catlin and Andy Kerr who travelled to the Ukraine border recently with a car load of essential items.
"They continue to send money to contacts in Poland to support Ukrainian refugees and the Rotary Club will help to fund their humanitarian initiatives."