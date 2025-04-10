A theatre company which embodies creativity, inclusivity and celebration of talent, has received a boost from Rotarians.

The Lavender Hill Mob Theatre Company (LHMTC) has received £400 from a quiz event hosted by Lynn’s Priory Rotary with the donation going towards the organisation’s ongoing mission of producing original musical theatre for all.

The company has been specialising in original musical theatre since 2001 with the aim of ensuring everyone, regardless of ability or background, has the opportunity to shine on stage.

Ken Banks from Priory Rotary with members of the Lavender Hill Mob Theatre Company

The commitment to inclusivity includes incorporating British Sign Language in its theatrical productions making them accessible to all.

Musical director Tim Rock said: “Whether you're a budding performer aged four upwards, or simply an enthusiast of the performing arts, Lavender Hill Mob welcomes you to join their vibrant family.”

In thanking Rotarians for the donation, Mr Rock said: “This act of kindness not only highlights the generosity of our community, but also exemplifies the ongoing support for creative endeavours that foster inclusivity.

“The Lavender Hill Mob’s commitment to inclusivity goes beyond mere participation; it’s about recognising and nurturing unique gifts. Each individual who walks through their doors is seen as a valuable member of the group, contributing their talents and perspectives to create something truly special. This philosophy reinforces the idea that the arts should be something where everyone feels empowered to express themselves, free from judgement or limitation.

“The support from events like the quiz evening showcases not only a commitment to local arts, but also a call to action for community involvement. Participating in such events fosters a sense of belonging and encourages individuals to connect with one another through shared interests. LHMTC encourages everyone - whether through attendance, participation, or volunteer opportunities - to engage with their initiatives and help spread the word about their performances and workshops.”

The company is inviting people to get involved and join its mission. You can keep an eye on upcoming shows and events and find out more about the organisation by calling or texting 07769177501, email: info@lhmtc.co.uk or see Facebook and the YouTube channel, ‘LHMTC TV’. The group meets at South Wootton Village Hall.