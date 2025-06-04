Rotarians have continued their support for a Lynn charity making a donation to help its vital work supporting the homeless.

The Rotary Club of King’s Lynn presented £800 to The Purfleet Trust with £500 going towards the purchase of a minibus and £300 towards a new garden project where clients can relax in a calm environment.

The Rotary club has supported The Purfleet Trust for many years and a club spokesperson said the charity does a “marvellous job”.

Pictured at the latest donation from the Rotary Club of King's Lynn to The Purfleet Trust are: Club past-president, Pip Rippengill with trust chairperson Ken Johnson and Purfleet chief executive, Paula Hall

Based at Pathway house at Austin Fields, The Purfleet Trust was awarded the King’s Award for Voluntary Service last year and, in its more than 30-year history, has helped more than 15,000 people in a variety of ways.

The trust’s health and wellbeing centre offers counselling, workshops, advice on housing and benefits, as well as providing meals, showers, laundry facilities and an on-site gym.

Its training houses give people experiencing homelessness the chance to prepare for independent living and the Purfleet Pantry near the South Gate at South Lynn offers food, clothing and furniture at affordable prices to all.