A Lynn group has launched a slow cooker appeal alongside Lynn’s foodbank to ease the effect of a winter energy crisis.

The King’s Lynn Vancouver Round Table 1114 is looking to support families across West Norfolk by providing slow cookers, which can be cost effective to use.

Rob Colwell from the 1114 Round Table said: “Whilst the Energy Price Guarantee came into effect from Octobe1, the cost of energy is still double that of last winter.

Members of the King's Lynn Round Table with Lynn's foodbank coordinator Helen Gilbert (60233109)

“Many items in the shops have increased in price too and people are watching their pockets more than ever.

“We are hoping to be able to help the foodbank obtain a large supply of these slow cookers to then distribute to those local families and pensioners in need.”

He added: “If you would like to donate a slow cooker, or several, as part of the campaign, then please do.

“As a local group we have offered to collect bulk donations of four or more new boxed slow cookers in and around King’s Lynn.”

Helen Gilbert, project manager of Lynn foodbank said: “We’re really pleased to team up with the Round Table on this campaign and very grateful for their work in raising awareness of the struggles facing many people in our area this winter.

“We fed 70% more people in September 2022 than the same month last year so we’re expecting it to be one of our busiest winters ever.

“The foodbank relies heavily on donations, and is very thankful for the generous support of local people.”

The Round Table is also encouraging the public to download the App, ‘Bank the Food’, which provides a list of items that nearby foodbanks need.

If you have a boxed, new slow cooker that you wish to donate, you can take it to Lynn’s foodbank at its centre on St Margaret’s Lane, just off South Quay on Tuesdays or Fridays between 12-2pm until the end of November.

Alternatively, for anyone who has four or more slowcookers they would like to donate, the Round Table is offering a collection service which can be arranged by emailing Rob at Robert.colwell@1114-gb.roundtable.world.