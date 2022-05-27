Row over King's Lynn tree planting programme

Council chiefs have been branded “out of their depth” in a row over the planting of new trees in Lynn.

Borough leaders say the siting of thousands of new trees across two locations in the town is a crucial part of their efforts to tackle climate change and offset carbon emissions.

But concerns have been raised over the condition of the whips planted near Lynnsport in recent weeks.

Thousands of New Trees have been planted on land near to Lynnsport in King's Lynn.. (56919562)

A statement issued by the borough council on Tuesday afternoon revealed that 6,000 new trees had been planted on land near the sports centre, with a further 500 re-planted on the King’s Reach estate.

It is claimed that, when established, the two sites will offset nearly 150,000 kilograms of carbon dioxide emissions a year.

But the statement was swiftly followed by social media comments suggesting many of the Lynnsport trees showed “no signs of life”.

Green Party borough councillor Michael de Whalley said he had been to the Lynnsport site in the last few days and estimated that at least 75 per cent of the whips there were already dead, with some also being vandalised.

And he questioned the authority’s grip on the issue, despite its vote to declare a climate emergency last year and its stated net zero carbon target.

He said: “I have felt all the way through that they haven’t got an understanding of the issue. They’re simply out of their depth.”

But a council spokesman said the “majority” of the trees were found to be alive following a check by a specialist officer on Wednesday.

He said many of the trees were late to come into leaf because of the recent dry spell and any which have died will be replaced.

An external contractor – the Downham-based CGM Group – is responsible for planting and maintaining the trees. And the council said they are being “watered and checked on a regular schedule”.

The council previously came under fire two years ago after hundreds of trees were found to have died soon after they were planted on King’s Reach.